WESTERLY — Westerly High boys volleyball coach Erinn Beal didn't know what to expect after graduating four key seniors and losing two standout athletes, Jesse Smao and Romello Hamelin, to off-season basketball from her 15-win team in 2022.
Currently, a young Bulldog squad sits at 8-2 at the season's halfway point, certainly exceeding her expectations.
"I'm pleasantly surprised we're 8-2," Beal said after Westerly overcame a first-set loss to beat an athletic Central squad, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-22 on Thursday night at Federico Gym. "We only had Brian Allen, our libero, coming back, but we have amazing freshmen and good JV players back who are better, bigger and stronger and have really come together."
Westerly's 3-1 win over Central (5-4) avenges one of the Bulldogs' two losses and compares to the Tortoise vs. Hare tale.
Central provided most of the spectacular highlights with power-spikers Jet Nascimento and George Correy pounding hits on a downward plane and 4-foot-11 Kayden Mam showcasing his leaping ability for hits. A couple of players extending volleys by kicking the ball with their feet.
Westerly didn't provided as many devastating kills, but Allen, the team's libero, and Tyler Brayman contributed nine and eight digs, respectively, setter Carmi Mendiola had 13 assists, and outside hitters Jack Kenyon (team-high eight blocks) and Brayman had eight and five kills, respectively, for the Bulldogs' balanced team effort.
But perhaps no player keyed the victory as much as Allen, who has switched from an outside hitter to libero, the player who retrieves the serve with a bump to start a volley. Beal instituted a libero system for the first time this season.
"Last year, we had a lot of good passers and experienced players, so we didn't need a libero," Beal said. "With our young team, we need Brian to carry us through. Without him in the back row at times, we'd be lost. Up front we have a different player coming through, especially the Kenyon brothers, including Henry as a freshman."
Allen said the move has proven to be a success.
"We knew we'd have a young team with a lot of half our players who haven't played before," Allen said. "The freshmen up front, Henry Kenyon and Nate Paciga, who go about 6-3 or 6-4, have come along well. I never thought I'd play libero but we need to shore up our passing, so it's worked out."
Allen's steady digs allowed Westerly to control most of the second set to tie the score at 1-1.
Westerly took control of the third set, stretching a 16-14 lead with solid net play with Paciga and Jack Kenyon blocking Central's big hitters. Brayman's power spike and a Central errant serve, provided the final two points of a 25-16 Bulldog win.
Central held several leads in the fourth set, the last at 22-20. Westerly snatched the final five points with Paciga and the Kenyons doing damage up front and Maurice Dunn providing the final point of a 25-22 win with a one-handed return.
"Central is an athletic team that plays with a lot of energy and stays upbeat whether they are up or down," Beal said. "It took us a while to match their energy, but a lot of players contributed to turn the match in our favor."
Westerly next travels to West Warwick on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
