WEST WARWICK — Jack Kenyon produced 11 kills and two blocks as Westerly High swept West Warwick, 3-0, Monday night for its fourth straight Division II boys volleyball win.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-22, 26-24 and 25-14.
Tyler Brayman finished with nine kills and eight assists. Carmi Mendiola had 15 assists and Brian Allen had seven digs.
West Warwick is 2-9, 2-9 Division II. Westerly returns home to host Lincoln on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
