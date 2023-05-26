WESTERLY — Jack Kenyon finished with eight kills and Henry Kenyon had five as Westerly High swept Pilgrim, 3-0, to close the Division II boys volleyball regular season Friday night.
Westerly (11-5, 11-5 Division II) won by set scores of 25-13, 25-23 and 25-18.
Carmi Mendiola contributed 10 assists. Tyler Brayman had nine assists and four digs. James Manfredi finished with five digs.
Pilgrim completed the season 2-14, 2-14.
Westerly will host Central in the D-II quarterfinals on Wednesday at a time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
