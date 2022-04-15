EAST PROVIDENCE — Unbeaten East Providence handed Westerly High its first loss of the season, sweeping the Bulldogs, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Friday.
The Townies won by sets scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-23. East Providence has lost just one set in its first four matches.
Dante Wilk finished with nine kills, six digs and four assists. Marcus Haik added five kills and eight digs, Jackson Ogle contributed three kills and nine digs, and Hunter Armitage had 14 assists. Brian Allen contributed 10 digs.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 3-1) next host West Warwick on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.