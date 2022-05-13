WOOD RIVER JCT. — On the brink of defeat, Chariho High came back to win the final two sets and beat Coventry, 3-2, in a Division I boys volleyball match Friday.
The Chargers one the first set, 25-21, but lost the next two, 18-25 and 25-18. They then responded by winning 25-18 and 15-8 to secure the victory, their eighth in the last nine contests.
It was only the second time a Chariho match has gone five sets this season. The Chargers lost to East Greenwich in five on April 14.
Tyler White had 25 kills for Chariho (11-3, 11-3 Division I). Matthew Beaudry added 17 kills, and Matthew Tiernan had 46 assists.
The loss snapped a three-match winning streak for Coventry (6-7, 6-7).
Chariho next plays at South Kingstown on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
