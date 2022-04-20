WESTERLY — Westerly High's boys volleyball team lost 3-0 to West Warwick on Wednesday, but that score doesn't indicate how close the Division II match was.
The set scores do: 25-22, 25-22, 34-22.
Jesse Samo had 12 kills, five blocks and 15 digs, and Marcus Haik finished with 12 kills, three assists and 13 digs for the Bulldogs, who were missing three starters.
"We played phenomenally well," coach Erinn Beal said. "I really couldn't have asked for more. We really outworked them; it really came down to 34-32. It'll be different next time we see them."
Brian Allen added three kills, one ace and 12 digs, and Hunter Armitage had one kill, one ace, 18 assists and 11 digs for Westerly (3-2, 3-2 Division II).
West Warwick improved to 3-1, 3-1.
The Bulldogs next host Woonsocket on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
