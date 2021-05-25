WESTERLY — Jesse Samo produced 11 kills and Marcus Haik finished with eight as the Westerly High boys volleyball team defeated North Smithfield, 3-1, in a Division II match Tuesday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-22, 26-24, 20-25 and 25-18.
Dante Wilk contributed eight kills, 26 assists and four aces. Hunter Armitage added nine digs and 11 assists, and Byron Dunn finished with five kills and seven digs.
Westerly (3-3, 3-3 Division II) next hosts Toll Gate on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
