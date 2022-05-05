PROVIDENCE — La Salle Academy avenged its only boys volleyball loss of the season on Thursday night, defeating Chariho High, 3-1, in a Division I match.
The set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 20-25 and 25-21.
The Rams (10-1, 10-1 Division I) have won three straight since losing a four-set decision to Chariho on April 28.
Tyler White had 26 kills for the Chargers (8-3, 8-3). Matthew Tiernan had 44 assists, and James Azzinaro had 14 digs.
Chariho next hosts South Kingstown on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.