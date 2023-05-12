WARWICK — Henry Kenyon finished with 10 kills and Luke Donato came up with 16 digs as Westerly High swept Toll Gate, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Friday.
Westerly, which had a four-game winning streak snapped by Lincoln on Wednesday, won by set scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-22.
James Manfredi contributed five kills, nine assists and four digs. Tyler Brayman had four kills, six assists and eight digs. Carmi Mendiola finished with nine assists and six digs.
Toll Gate is 2-10, 2-10. Westerly (9-3, 9-3) next hosts Barrington on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
