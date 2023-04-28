WARWICK — Jack Kenyon finished with 15 kills and Tyler Brayman contributed seven as Westerly High swept Pilgrim, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Friday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14.
Kenyon also had five blocks, while Brayman had eight assists and nine digs.
Carmi Mendiola contributed 16 assists and 12 digs. Henry Kenyon finished with six kills and Brian Allen had eight digs.
Pilgrim is 1-7, 1-7 Division II. Westerly (6-2, 6-2) next travels to East Providence for a 6:30 p.m. game on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.