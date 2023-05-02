EAST PROVIDENCE — Jack Kenyon finished with 16 kills and eight digs as Westerly High defeated East Providence, 3-1, in a closely contest Division II boys volleyball match on Tuesday.
Westerly won the first set, 25-21, but EP bounced back to prevail 30-28 in the second set. Westerly then won the next two sets, 25-22, and 27-25 for the win.
James Manfredi contributed 10 kills and nine digs. Carmi Mendiola had 19 assists and 10 digs. Tyler Brayman had 13 assists, eight kills and eight digs. Brian Allen had 17 digs.
East Providence is now 6-4, 3-4 Division II. Westerly (7-2, 7-2) next hosts Central on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.