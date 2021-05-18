WESTERLY — Marcus Haik and Dante Wilk had good nights as the Westerly High boys volleyball team edged Lincoln, 3-2, in a Division II match Tuesday night.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-12, 25-22, 24-26, 20-25 and 15-5.
Haik finished with 17 kills and nine digs. Wilk had eight kills, six aces, seven digs and 23 assists.
Hunter Armitage added six kills and six digs in the win. Hunter Armitage had six kills and 13 assists, and Romello Hamelin had 14 digs.
Westerly (2-2, 2-2 Division III) next hosts West Warwick on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
