WESTERLY — Westerly High's Marcus Haik doesn't mind doing the dirty work.
It was that way during football in the fall, basketball in the winter and volleyball in the spring.
In football, he played defensive back where he would knock down passes and make tackles. In basketball, he would often draw the toughest defensive assignment of the night and still be expected to rebound and run the floor in transition.
And in volleyball he was a top-notch hitter while also excelling in the back row.
"Marcus and the kid from Mount St. Charles were the top outside hitters in the division," Westerly High coach Erinn Beal said. "But Marcus stayed in the game in the back row and would get double digits in digs. He played a great defensive back row. He was not afraid to get on the floor. He tried to get everything."
Haik, a senior, was named first-team Division II for the season he turned in. He also made the all-tournament team.
"He is extremely athletic, he can jump and he's left-handed, making it difficult to block him," Beal said.
Seniors Jackson Ogle and Dante Wilk were named to the second team.
"Jackson was one of the only middle hitters that actually played the front row and the back row," Beal said. "He was an overall leader. He has great timing on blocks and he also knows how to hit around blocks."
Ogle broke his ankle in the first game of his sophomore season, and the team did not play his junior season due to the pandemic.
"For him to be as good as he was speaks to his hard work and will to win," Beal said. "He is always pushing everyone in practice to be accountable and stayed focused."
Wilk, a senior, played right-side hitter and was a setter.
"Dante is extremely athletic and he has really good hands as a setter," Beal said. "He's left-handed and he can jump and block. He hit really well this year and he can get to anything on defense."
Senior Hunter Armitage, who will play at Dean College next season, was named third-team Division II. Armitage was a setter and hitter.
"He's always where he needs to be. He comes to practice and works hard," Beal said. "He's a great setter and hitter and a very good team player."
Westerly put together its best season in more than a decade, advancing to the Division II finals where it lost to Mount St. Charles in five sets, 3-2.
Last season, Westerly made the postseason for the first time since playing a play-in game in 2013. Haik, Wilk, Ogle, Jesse Samo and Romello Hamelin, who were starters, all played basketball in the winter.
"We are starting to get athletes from other sports, too," Beal said. "We have a lot more kids coming out. The girls are getting ready for the fall and a lot of guys are coming to work out with them. We have just tried to make it fun. I couldn't be much happier with the season we had."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.