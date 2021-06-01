WESTERLY — Marcus Haik finished with 10 kills, six blocks and 15 digs as the Westerly High boys volleyball team beat Barrington, 3-1, on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won by set scores of 23-25, 25-13, 25-23 and 26-24.
Dante Wilk added four aces, nine digs and 12 assists, Jesse Samo had nine kills, Hunter Armitage contributed 11 digs, and Romello Hamelin had 10.
Westerly (4-4, 4-4 Division II) next travels to Burrillville on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
