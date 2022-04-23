COVENTRY — Matthew Tiernan finished with 48 assists as Chariho High defeated Coventry, 3-1, in a Division I boys volleyball match Friday.
Tyler White had 28 kills, and Michael Perry finished with eight.
Set scores from the match were unavailable.
Coventry dropped to 3-4, 3-4 Division I with the loss. Chariho (5-2, 5-2) next hosts Classical on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
