WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will host East Greenwich in the quarterfinals of the Division I boys volleyball tournament on Monday at 6 p.m.
Chariho (14-4) is the No. 3 seed, while East Greenwich (8-10) is No. 6.
The two teams split during the regular season. East Greenwich beat Chariho, 3-2, on April 14. Chariho swept the Avengers, 3-0, on May 25.
The winner faces No. 2 La Salle or No. 7 Coventry in the semifinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
