WOOD RIVER JCT. — Tyler White finished with 24 kills, Matthew Tiernan had 35 assists and Chariho High beat East Greenwich, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the Division I boys volleyball tournament on Monday.
No. 3 Chariho won by set scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-21. Nate Allen also had 13 digs for the Chargers.
No. 6 East Greenwich finished the season 8-11.
Chariho (15-4) next plays at No. 2 La Salle on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
Chariho and La Salle split during the regular season. La Salle beat Coventry in the quarterfinals, 3-1, on June 1. No. 1 North Kingstown and No. 5 Cranston East will meet in the other semifinal.
— Keith Kimberlin
