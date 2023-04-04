PROVIDENCE — Chariho High fought back from a two-set deficit to tie the match, but Classical won the decisive fifth set to earn a 3-2 victory in the boys volleyball season opener for both teams Tuesday.
Classical took the final set of the Division II match, 15-9.
Matt Tiernan finished with 20 kills for the Chargers. Brandon Knowles added nine kills, and Kody Poplaski had 31 assists.
Chariho next hosts Cranston East on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.