WARWICK — Chariho High opened the Division I boys volleyball season by sweeping Bishop Hendricken, 3-0, Tuesday night.
Tyler White had 16 kills, while Matthew Beaudry had 11. Matthew Tiernan contributed 30 assists.
The Chargers next host North Kingstown on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
