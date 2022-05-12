WOOD RIVER JCT. — Tyler White had 17 kills and the Chariho High boys volleyball team swept Bishop Hendricken, 3-0, in a Division I match Thursday.
The set scores were 25-20, 27-25 and 25-21.
Matthew Beaudry had eight blocks, and Travis Plante-Mullen added four kills for the Chargers, who have won seven of their last eight matches.
Hendricken dropped to 8-5, 8-5.
Chariho (10-3, 10-3) next hosts Coventry on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.