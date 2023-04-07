WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High rebounded from a season-opening loss in five sets with a five-set victory.
Matt Tiernan had 27 kills and the Chargers won the final two sets to post a 5-2 victory over Cranston East in a Division I boys volleyball match Friday. The set scores were 17-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23 and 15-7.
Brandon Knowles had nine kills for Chariho, which lost to Classical in a five-setter on Tuesday. Ben Christiansen added seven blocks, Mike Perry had six kills and setter Kody Poplaski had 39 assists.
Cranston East dropped to 0-2, 0-2.
The Chargers (1-1, 1-1) next play at East Greenwich on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
