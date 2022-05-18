WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High was swept by North Kingstown, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match Wednesday night.
The set scores were 25-19, 25-23 and 28-26.
With the loss, the Chargers fell to 12-4, 12-4 Division I. The Skippers (12-2, 12-2 Division I) are responsible for two of Chariho's four losses.
James Azzinaro had 13 digs for the Chargers. Matthew Tiernan added 25 assists, and Travis Plante-Mullen had four blocks.
Chariho next plays at Cranston West on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
