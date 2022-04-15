EAST GREENWICH — East Greenwich outlasted Chariho High, 3-2, in a Division I boys volleyball match Thursday night.
East Greenwich won the first set, 25-16, the third, 25-23, and the final set, 16-14. Chariho won the second set, 25-21, and the fourth set, 25-16.
Matthew Beaudry had nine kills for the Chargers. James Azzinaro contributed 19 digs, and Travis Plante-Mullen finished with five blocks.
East Greenwich evened its record at 2-2, 2-2 Division I. Chariho (3-2, 3-2) next plays at Classical on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
