WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High won its fifth straight boys volleyball match, defeating Cranston East, 3-1, on Tuesday night.
Matthew Tiernan was credited with 42 digs for the Chargers in the Division II contest. James Azzinaro added 17 digs, and Nate Allen had 16.
Cranston East fell to 5-4, 5-4 Division II.
Chariho (8-2, 8-2) next plays at La Salle on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
