SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High swept South Kingstown, 3-0, in a Division boys volleyball match Monday for its fourth straight win.
The set scores were unavailable.
Matthew Tiernan had 26 assists for the Chargers (12-3, 12-3 Division I). James Azzinaro added 15 digs, and Matthew Beaudry had five blocks.
South Kingstown dropped to 0-14, 0-14.
Chariho next plays at North Kingstown on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
