WOOD RIVER JCT. — Three Chariho High boys volleyball players earned first-team All-State honors as the Chargers put together one of their most successful seasons in a decade this spring.
Seniors Tyler White and Matthew Beaudry and junior Matthew Tiernan earned the honors.
White was an outside hitter and one of the dominant players in the league.
"He did a little bit of everything this year," first-year coach Jack Pincince said. "In volleyball, serve-receive is very important and he helped us control the ball. He was a good server and able to put teams out of their system."
But White excelled as a hitter.
"He's a great athlete, hits the ball hard and he's also smart," Pincince said. "A lot of young volleyball players try to bounce the ball as close to the net as possible. But he's very smart and would hit over the block and hit the back third of the court."
Pincince said White posted "ridiculous" stats this season, finishing with 433 kills. He said kills compare favorably with points in basketball. So for a player to get almost halfway to 1,000 in a single season is a significant accomplishment.
Beaudry, who stands 6 feet 5, played middle blocker for the Chargers and was able to fill a number of roles for the team.
"When he's on the front row, anytime we get get a good pass we turn to a super quick tempo offense and he's almost impossible to stop," Pincince said. "He's very effective. He had 301 swings this season with 165 kills. His hitting efficiency (kills minus errors divided by total attempts) was .450, close to leading the state."
Beaudry also put up other big numbers.
"He had 66 blocks this year. He's a very good blocker, very intelligent. For his size, he's very quick side to side, which mean's we almost always have a double block," Pincince said.
Tiernan, a junior, was the team's setter.
"He always takes every second pass. No matter where the ball went, whether it went right to him or was 20 feet away, he was also to get to it," Pincince said. "He generally makes good choices and he always knows who to feed at the right time."
Tiernan also had a good understanding of the players on his team and how to set to their strengths, Pincince added.
"Some guys attack better from certain positions. He understands that well," Pincince said. "He knows who can put the ball away."
Chariho finished the season 15-5, losing to La Salle, 3-2, in the Division I semifinals. The final set went to extra points with the Rams prevailing, 18-16. La Salle lost to North Kingstown in the finals in five sets. Four of Chariho's five losses came against those two teams.
The last time Chariho went beyond the semifinals was 2010, when the Chargers lost in the Division I finals to Bishop Hendricken and finished 13-4. Chariho also lost in the semis in 2014, when it finished 12-7.
"Losing in the semifinals was tough because we didn't quite deserve it," Pincince said. "We deserved better than that, but the degree we improved says more about the team than losing in the semifinals.
"I'm really proud of the group we had. It was a pleasure to coach these guys. They brought a great attitude every day, they were easy to coach and quick learners."
