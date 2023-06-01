WESTERLY — Central won the final two sets and defeated Westerly High, 3-2, in the Division II boys volleyball quarterfinals on Thursday night at Federico Gym.
No. 2 Westerly (11-6) won the first set, 25-22, but Central took the second, 25-20. Westerly opened a 2-1 lead after winning the third set, 25-14. But the Knights rallied to win the fourth set, 25-23, and the final set, 15-11.
No. 6 Central (13-8) will face No. 2 Cranston West in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Jack Kenyon finished with 13 kills and four blocks for Westerly. Tyler Brayman contributed six kills, 16 assists and 10 digs. Carmi Mendiola had 17 digs and nine assists.
Brian Allen finished with 21 digs and James Manfredi had 16.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.