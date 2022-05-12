WESTERLY — Westerly High won the first two sets, but could not finish off East Providence and lost to the Townies, 3-2, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Thursday.
Westerly won the first two sets 25-15 and 25-16. But East Providence won the next three, 25-12, 25-15 and 15-13.
Westerly (9-4, 9-4 Division II) hurt itself with errors, including eight service errors in one set. The Bulldogs finished with 22 errors excluding service errors, coach Erinn Beale said.
Jackson Ogle finished with 10 kills, Marcus Haik had seven kills and 13 digs, and Dante Wilk contributed seven kills and 10 assists. Hunter Armitage added five kills and 15 assists, Jesse Samo had seven kills and seven digs, and Romello Hamelin contributed 13 digs.
East Providence improved to 11-2, 11-2.
The Bulldogs next play at West Warwick on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
