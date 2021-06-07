WESTERLY — Dante Wilk had seven kills, seven aces, eight assists and five digs, and the Westerly High boys volleyball team swept Tolman/Shea, 3-0, in a Division II match Monday night.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-20, 25-20.
Marcus Haik added nine kills, one block and four digs, and Jesse Samo had six kills, three blocks and one dig for the Bulldogs (5-5, 5-5 Division II).
"Everybody just played well, stayed focused and stayed in the game the whole time," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said. "It was Senior Night, so I think that was helpful."
Toman/Shea fell to 3-7, 3-7.
Westerly closes the regular season on Thursday with a match at Classical at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
