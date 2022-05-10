PAWTUCKET — Dante Wilk delivered 10 kills as Westerly High swept Tolman/Shea, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match Tuesday night.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-19, 25-8 and 25-22.
Jackson Ogle had five kills and three blocks for the Bulldogs (9-3, 9-3 Division II). Jess Samo contributed four kills and three blocks. Hunter Armitage had three kills, nine assists and four digs.
Tolman/Shea fell to 0-11, 0-11. Westerly next hosts East Providence on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Townies swept Westerly earlier this season.
— Keith Kimberlin
