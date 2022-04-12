WESTERLY — Marcus Haik and Dante Wilk finished with five kills each as Westerly High swept Shea/Tolman, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match Tuesday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-4, 25-13 and 25-7.
Haik also had five aces and four digs. Wilk finished with four aces and six digs.
Jackson Ogle added four kills and two digs, and Hunter Armitage had 10 assists and four aces.
Shea/Tolman dropped to 0-3, 0-3 Division II. The Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0) next play at East Providence on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
