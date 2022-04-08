PROVIDENCE — Jackson Ogle had 11 kills and two blocks as Westerly High swept Central, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Friday.
The Bulldogs won by set scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-15.
Marcus Haik finished with seven kills and three aces, Dante Wilk contributed seven kills, four digs and 12 assists, and Hunter Armitage had five kills and 11 assists. Romello Hamelin added eight digs.
Central fell to 1-1, 1-1 Division II. Westerly (2-0, 2-0) next hosts Tolman/Shea on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
