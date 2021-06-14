WESTERLY — Westerly High swept Lincoln, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball tournament play-in match Monday night.
The set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-17.
Byron Dunn had seven kills and eight digs for the Bulldogs (6-6), and Jesse Samo had seven kills and one block.
Dante Wilk added five kills, two blocks, eight aces, five digs and 16 assists, Marcus Haik finished with five kills and eight digs, and Hunter Armitage had five kills, three digs, two blocks and 10 assists.
No. 7 Westerly (6-6) will travel to No. 2 Cranston West on Wednesday for a quarterfinal match.
No. 10 Lincoln finished the season 2-10.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.