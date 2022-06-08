EAST PROVIDENCE — Westerly High is headed to the Division II boys volleyball finals.
The third-seeded Bulldogs swept No. 2 East Providence, 3-0, in the semifinals on Wednesday. The set scores were 25-21, 25-23 and 25-21.
The victory was the fifth in a row for Westerly (15-5), which hasn't lost a set in two tournament matches.
"Honestly, these guys have been working hard all year and they just clicked," Bulldogs coach Erinn Beal said. "The mental toughness is there and the athletic ability is there. They are just really unstoppable right now."
Westerly will face the winner of top-seeded Mount. St. Charles/North Smithfield (18-0) vs. No. 4 Pilgrim (13-6) for the title on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Rhode Island College. MSC/NS and Pilgrim play on Thursday.
Jackson Ogle had 11 kills, two blocks and eight digs against East Providence (15-4), which had beaten the Bulldogs twice during the regular season.
Dante Wilk added seven kills, five digs and 10 assists in the victory. Marcus Haik had four kills and four digs, Hunter Armitage contributed three kills, five digs and 11 assists, and Romello Hamelin had 17 digs.
Westerly lost twice to unbeaten MSC/NS during the regular season, including a five-set setback on May 19.
"I want to play Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield because we owe them," Beal said. "We should've beaten them in the regular season. These guys want to beat them — that's it. But I'll play anybody with these kids."
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.