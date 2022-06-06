WESTERLY — Jackson Ogle finished with 12 kills and Marcus Haik had 11 as Westerly High swept Barrington, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the Division II boys volleyball tournament on Monday.
Westerly (14-5) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-22. Westerly trailed 19-9 in the final set before prevailing.
"We ran a couple of options that we have been practicing," Westerly coach Erinn Beale said. "In the third set, they started working harder and used their athleticism. We have to stay aggressive."
Dante Wilk finished with 10 digs and three kills. Hunter Armitage had five digs and 15 assists, and Romello Hamelin contributed 12 digs.
The Bulldogs next travel to No. 2 East Providence on Wednesday for a semifinal-round match at 6 p.m. The Townies had a bye in the first round.
East Providence swept Westerly early in the season. On May 12, the Bulldogs took the Townies to five sets before losing.
— Keith Kimberlin
