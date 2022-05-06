WESTERLY — Jesse Samo had eight kills and Jackson Ogle and Marcus Haik finished with six each as Westerly High swept Central, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball game on Friday.
Westerly won by set scores of 24-15, 25-18 and 25-15.
Hunter Armitage added 10 assists and two aces in the victory.
Central is now 2-9, 2-9 Division II. The Bulldogs (8-3, 8-3) next play against Tolman/Shea at Tolman on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
