WESTERLY — Marcus Haik finished with 14 kills and Dante Wilk had 16 assists as Westerly High swept Barrington, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Monday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-10.
Wilk also had six kills and two aces for the Bulldogs, who were coming off a 3-0 loss to Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield on Friday.
Jesse Samo added five kills and two blocks. Jackson Ogle finished with seven kills, five digs and two aces, and Hunter Armitage had nine assists and two aces.
Barrigton dropped to 5-4, 5-4 Division II. The Bulldogs (6-3, 6-3) next play at Toll Gate on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
