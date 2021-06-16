CRANSTON — Westerly High lost to Cranston West, 3-0, in the Division II boys volleyball quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The second-seeded Falcons won by set scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-17.
Marcus Haik finished with seven kills and six digs for Westerly. Dante Wilk had four kills, six digs and 10 assists. Wilk and Romello Hamelin had six digs each.
Cranston West (11-1) advanced to the semifinals to face East Greenwich.
Westerly ended the season 6-7.
— Keith Kimberlin
