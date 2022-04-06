WESTERLY — Jackson Ogle had six kills and two blocks, Dante Wilk had five kills and five assists, and the Westerly High boys volleyball team swept Toll Gate, 3-0, in a Division II match Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs won by game scores of 25-9, 25-15, 25-21. It was the season opener for both teams.
Hunter Armitage contributed seven assists, one block, seven aces and three digs, and Marcus Haik had three kills and five digs. Wilk added two aces and four digs, and Ogle chipped in four digs.
Westerly next plays at Central on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
