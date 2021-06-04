EAST GREENWICH — Westerly High won the first set, but lost the next three and fell to East Greenwich, 3-1, in a Division II boys volleyball match Friday night.
The Avengers won by set scores of 19-25, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-7.
Byron Dunn had eight kills and 11 digs for the Bulldogs. Bryce Holden added seven kills, Marcus Haik contributed six kills and 15 digs, and Dante Wilk had 11 digs and 10 assists.
East Greenwich improved to 7-1, 7-1 Division II. Westerly (4-5, 4-5) next hosts Tolman-Shea on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
