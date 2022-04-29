WOONSOCKET — Unbeaten Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield swept Westerly High, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match Friday night.
Westerly lost by set scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-15.
Marcus Haik had 13 kills for the Bulldogs. Jackson Ogle added nine kills, and Dante Wilk contributed eight kills and 11 assists. Hunter Armitage contributed 11 assists, and Jesse Samo had five blocks.
Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield is 7-0, 7-0 Division II. The Bulldogs (5-3, 5-3) next host Barrington on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
