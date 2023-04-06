PROVIDENCE — Westerly High held a two-sets-to-one lead but lost to Central, 3-2, in a Division II boys volleyball match Thursday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The Bulldogs led 27-25, 22-25 and 26-24 through three sets, but Central prevailed in the final two, 25-21 and 15-10, to win the marathon match.
Jack Kenyon finished 22 kills and 11 blocks for the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1 Division II). Tyler Brayman added four kills, 11 assists and 10 digs, Carmi Mendiola had 13 assists and 15 digs, and Henry Kenyon had three kills, four blocks and four digs.
Central improved to 1-1, 1-1.
Westerly next hosts West Warwick on Monday at noon.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.