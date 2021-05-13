WESTERLY — Jesse Samo had five kills and 10 blocks as Westerly High topped East Providence, 3-1, in a closely contested Division III boys volleyball match Thursday.
Westerly won by set scores of 26-24, 21-25, 26-24 and 25-21.
Marcus Haik contributed five kills and five digs. Dante Wilk contributed four aces, four kills and three digs, and Hunter Armitage had 10 assists.
"We've been working on covering and they did a really good job of staying focused," Westerly coach Erinn Beal said. "We came back from quite a deficit a couple of times."
Westerly (1-1, 1-1 Division III) next hosts Cranston West on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
