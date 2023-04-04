EASTS PROVIDENCE — Tyler Brayman had five kills, four blocks and five digs, and Westerly High blanked East Providence, 3-0, on Tuesday in the boys volleyball season opener for both teams.
The set scores for the Division II match were 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14.
Jack Kenyon added four kills, eight blocks and three digs for the Bulldogs. Maurice Dunn had four kills and two blocks, and Henry Kenyon had four kills and one block.
Westerly next plays at Central on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
