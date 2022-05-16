WEST WARWICK — Jackson Ogle finished with 11 kills, 11 digs and eight blocks as Westerly High beat West Warwick, 3-1, in a Division II boys volleyball match Monday.
Westerly won by set scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-18 and 25-18.
Dante Wilk added nine kills and 13 assists for the Bulldogs (10-4, 10-4 Division II). Marcus Haik finished with eight kills and 15 digs, Hunter Armitage had six kills, five digs and 13 assists and Jesse Samo had four kills, four blocks and 16 digs.
West Warwick, which swept Westerly on April 20, dropped to 7-6, 7-6.
Westerly next hosts unbeaten Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield (12-0, 12-0) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
