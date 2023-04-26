WESTERLY — Westerly High boys volleyball coach Erinn Beal really didn't expect sophomore Tyler Brayman to even play Wednesday night against unbeaten Cranston West.
But Brayman far exceeded Beal's expectations, finishing with 23 kills, 10 assists and three blocks as the Bulldogs knocked off the Falcons, 3-2.
"Tyler has been sick the past three days so I didn't expect him to be able to play," Beal said. "But we pushed the ball to him on the right side and Cranston West couldn't get a handle on it. He's quick and he has a fast arm swing."
Westerly (5-2, 5-2 Division II) lost the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-22. But the Bulldogs responded, taking the next three sets 25-14, 25-20 and 15-10.
"We cleaned up our passing and made adjustments to their hitters at the net," Beal said. "We took advantage when their better hitters were on the back row. I would say as a whole it was our best performance of the season. It took all eight of them."
Jack Kenyon contributed 11 kills and five blocks. Carmi Mendiola had 16 assists, six digs and two aces. Henry Kenyon contributed six kills and Brian Allen added 20 digs.
Cranston West is 8-1, 8-1. Westerly next travels to Pilgrim on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
