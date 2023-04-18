BARRINGTON — Unbeaten Barrington swept Westerly High, 3-0, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Tuesday.
The Eagles won by set scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-21.
Jack Kenyon had six kills and three digs for Westerly. Brian Allen contributed 11 digs and Carmi Mendiola finished with six digs and five assists.
Barrington is now 4-0, 4-0 Division II. Westerly (4-2, 4-2) is off until April 26 when it hosts Cranston West at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
