WEST WARWICK — Westerly High's Robbie Wade finished third in the 400 at the Sgt. Brian St. Germaine Invitational boys track and field meet on Saturday at West Warwick High.
Wade finished with a time of 50.69.
Noah Roberts, Christian Dejour, Jake Delicato and Wade placed third in the 4x400 relay (3:34.50).
— Keith Kimberlin
