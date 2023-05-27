WARWICK — Westerly High's Robbie Wade finished second in the 400 at the Hendricken Invitational boys track and field meet on Saturday.
Wade posted a time of 50.52 and Christian Dejour was sixth (51.0).
The 4x400 relay team of Dejour, Wade, Noah Roberts and Jake Delicato placed second in 3:32.41.
Westerly tied for ninth with 19 points. Hendricken won the meet with 129 and La Salle was second with 85.
— Keith Kimberlin
