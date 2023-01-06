PROVIDENCE — Robbie Wade finished first in the 300, but the Westerly High boys indoor track team fell in a pair of Southern Division meets on Thursday.
Wade covered the course at the Providence Career & Technical Academy in 37.8.
Westerly (0-4, 0-4 Southern Division) lost to North Kingstown, 88-17, and Portsmouth, 87-18.
Jake Delicato finished third in the 600 (1:34.02).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Delicato, Wade, John Gingerella and Noah Roberts was second in 3:46.17. Delicato, Wade, Gingerella and Noah Manfredi finished third in the 4x200 (1:41.21).
— Keith Kimberlin
